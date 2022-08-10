Fundraiser planned
RANDOLPH — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. for Mark Junck, who is recovering from a motorcycle accident. The event will take place at the Randolph Auditorium, 110 N. Main St.
Along with the meal, there will be a silent action, which will include Husker volleyball and football tickets, local crafts and fun baskets and items donated from local businesses.
Questions may be directed to Aimee Junck at 402-982-9026 or Becky Sullivan at 402-719-1194.
Smith caseworker
Constituents of 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a congressional caseworker from his office in Bassett and Springview on Friday, Aug. 12.
“Caseworker in Your Community” is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers who may be able to assist those with disaster recovery concerns as well as with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services or the IRS.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a caseworker on Friday at the Rock County Public Library, 201 E. Bertha St., in Bassett from 11 a.m. to noon and the Keya Paha County Library, 118 Main St., in Springview from 1 to 2 p.m.