Fundraiser planned

RANDOLPH — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. for Mark Junck, who is recovering from a motorcycle accident. The event will take place at the Randolph Auditorium, 110 N. Main St.

Along with the meal, there will be a silent action, which will include Husker volleyball and football tickets, local crafts and fun baskets and items donated from local businesses.

Questions may be directed to Aimee Junck at 402-982-9026 or Becky Sullivan at 402-719-1194.

Smith caseworker

Constituents of 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a congressional caseworker from his office in Bassett and Springview on Friday, Aug. 12.

“Caseworker in Your Community” is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers who may be able to assist those with disaster recovery concerns as well as with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services or the IRS.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a caseworker on Friday at the Rock County Public Library, 201 E. Bertha St., in Bassett from 11 a.m. to noon and the Keya Paha County Library, 118 Main St., in Springview from 1 to 2 p.m.

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely c…

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large.