Highway 275 work to begin
Weather permitting, resurfacing work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 14, on Highway 275 from north of West Point to south of Wisner, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Knife River of Sioux City is the contractor. Anticipated completion is September 2023.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put their phones down.
Free concert
Michael Charles and His Band will perform during a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at District Table & Tap, 226 West Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
Now a nine-time Grammy-elected artist, Charles has been featured in many television and radio broadcasts and several music magazines and played countless stages, including Chicago Blues Fest, Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest, Windy City Live Television, The Chicago Tribune and The Chicago Sun Times. In 2015, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.
At this time, Charles is in the midst of his 16th consecutive international tour.
Sixth Street track to close for the year
Because of construction, the Sixth Street track near Norfolk Junior High will close starting Thursday, Aug. 10, and will remain closed through the end of the year. The construction project includes removal of the existing track and installation of a new base and overlay.
Tiffany Settles, communications director of Norfolk Public Schools, said the district looks forward to the completion of this project and will keep the community informed of its reopening date as the project progresses.
For questions on this project, contact Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety, at erikwilson@npsne.org.