Veterans coffee

All veterans are welcomed for coffee Tuesday, April 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave.

There will be a nominal charge for donuts at the event. Spouses are also welcomed to attend.

Fish fry, bake sale

NORFOLK — The Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America will have their annual fish fry and CDA bake sale on Friday, April 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will be directed to the court’s charitable projects.

Library closed

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Sunday, April 17, in observance of Easter.

