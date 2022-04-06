Veterans coffee
All veterans are welcomed for coffee Tuesday, April 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave.
There will be a nominal charge for donuts at the event. Spouses are also welcomed to attend.
Fish fry, bake sale
NORFOLK — The Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America will have their annual fish fry and CDA bake sale on Friday, April 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will be directed to the court’s charitable projects.
Library closed
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Sunday, April 17, in observance of Easter.