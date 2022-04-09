An Evening of Choirs Concert set for April 11 at church

Special to the Daily News

WAYNE — Wayne State College presents An Evening of Choirs Concert on Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 421 N. Pearl St. in Wayne. The performance is free and open to the public.

The WSC concert choir, treble choir and chamber choir are conducted by Dr. Matthew Armstrong. Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, serves as collaborative pianist.

For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.

WSC concert scheduled for April 12 at city auditorium

Special to the Daily News

WAYNE — The Wayne State College symphonic band and wind ensemble will perform Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. The performance takes place at the Wayne City Auditorium.

The symphonic band is conducted by Anthony Baird. The wind ensemble is conducted by Dr. Josh Calkin. For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.

Support group

The next meeting of the Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will be Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

The church is at 11th Street and Georgia Avenue in Norfolk.

This month’s topic will be “Taking Parkinson’s medications with my other medications” by Trevor Bertsch. On Tuesday, May 10, Dr. Diego Torres-Russotto will discuss advancements in Parkinson’s medications.

For more information, contact Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com.

