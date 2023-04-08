NPPD seats
Because of a vacancy in Subdivision 11 for the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors, Gov. Jim Pillen is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy.
Prospective applicants may apply through the governor's boards and commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor (P.O. Box 94848 Lincoln, NE 68509-4848). Applicants for the position must live within Subdivision 11 and reside in an area served directly or indirectly by NPPD.
Subdivsion 11 includes Boyd, Knox, Cedar, Dakota, Thurston, Cuming, Burt, Colfax and Washington counties.
The seat became vacant following the death of board director Fred Christensen, who died March 31, at age 77.
Christensen of rural Lyons had served on the board since 2013 and was more than halfway into serving his second six-year term at the time of his death. Before serving on the NPPD board, Christensen had served on the Burt County Public Power District Board of Directors.
“We were all saddened to learn of Fred’s passing, and we are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. Fred’s presence on the board will be missed along with the service he provided to our customers,” said Jerry Chlopek, NPPD board chairman.
Additionally, Governor Pillen is reopening application submissions for Subdivision 5 to allow for more applicants. Subdivision 5 includes Cherry and Brown counties in North Central Nebraska.
Online applications may be submitted at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req
The deadline to apply for both positions is Monday, April 17.
Digital equity plan
The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council will discuss the digital equity plan during its regional planning committee meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.
The meeting will be at the Lifelong Learning Center, Suite B, on the Northeast Community College Campus in Norfolk and at the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, 1122 Pierce St., in Sioux City.
The meeting may be accessed digitally through Zoom. The meeting ID is 844 7362 8080. The passcode is 073027.