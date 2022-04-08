Support group
The next meeting of the Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will be Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
The church is at 11th Street and Georgia Avenue in Norfolk.
This month’s topic will be “Taking Parkinson’s medications with my other medications” by Trevor Bertsch. On Tuesday, May 10, Dr. Diego Torres-Russotto will discuss advancements in Parkinson’s medications.
For more information, contact Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com.
Event canceled
Northeast Community College’s Pulse Club event, “Lunch and Learn”, has been canceled for this Saturday.
The event was originally going to take place at Heartland Baptist Church from noon to 3 p.m., featuring Andy Giessman, a University of Scranton philosophy professor, who will discuss philosophy and religion.