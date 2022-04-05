Veterans coffee to be held
All veterans are welcomed for coffee Tuesday, April 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave.
There will be a nominal charge for donuts at the event. Spouses are also welcomed to attend.
No quorum
The Norfolk Planning Commission was unable to conduct its regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
Among its agenda items, commissioners were to consider the recommendation of the preliminary plat of Block One River Addition but were unable to do so as a quorum could not be assembled.
A special meeting now has been set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, for commissioners to consider the preliminary plat.