Work session to discuss CARES Act funds

Special to the Daily News

The City of Norfolk will hold a work session to discuss utilizing CARES Act funds.

The meeting will be at noon on Monday, May 3, at the Norfolk Public Library. The meeting is open to the public, but the council has the right to go into a closed executive session.

Tour planned for drinking water week

Special to the Daily News

Norfolkans are invited to tour the west water treatment plant next week to commemorate drinking water week.

The City of Norfolk is celebrating drinking water week from May 2 to May 8. The week is an opportunity for communities to recognize the role water plays in daily life, the city said in a press release.

The public is invited to tour the treatment plant at 300 S. 49th St. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

Throughout the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.

DAR meeting

The DAR Nancy Gary Chapter will meet Wednesday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. in Norfolk. Members are asked to remember items for the Norfolk Veterans Home. Please RSVP to the regent for the program, which will be on the Pony Express in Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

No injuries reported in wide turn accident

No injuries reported in wide turn accident

An accident Thursday afternoon between a semi-tractor and trailer and a Chevrolet Suburban in the intersection of 100 West Braasch Avenue in Norfolk didn’t result in any injuries.

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 45 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country’s deadliest civilian disasters.

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — For most of this month, intensive care units across Brazil were at or near capacity amid a crush of COVID-19 patients, and sedatives needed to intubate patients dwindled. The nation’s biggest cemetery had so many corpses to bury that gravediggers worked hours past sundown.