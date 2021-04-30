Work session to discuss CARES Act funds
Special to the Daily News
The City of Norfolk will hold a work session to discuss utilizing CARES Act funds.
The meeting will be at noon on Monday, May 3, at the Norfolk Public Library. The meeting is open to the public, but the council has the right to go into a closed executive session.
Tour planned for drinking water week
Special to the Daily News
Norfolkans are invited to tour the west water treatment plant next week to commemorate drinking water week.
The City of Norfolk is celebrating drinking water week from May 2 to May 8. The week is an opportunity for communities to recognize the role water plays in daily life, the city said in a press release.
The public is invited to tour the treatment plant at 300 S. 49th St. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
Throughout the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.
DAR meeting
The DAR Nancy Gary Chapter will meet Wednesday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. in Norfolk. Members are asked to remember items for the Norfolk Veterans Home. Please RSVP to the regent for the program, which will be on the Pony Express in Nebraska.