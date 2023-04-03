WSC planetarium
WAYNE — Wayne State’s Fred G. Dale Planetarium has reopened for public planetarium shows and laser shows after a brief closure. The planetarium regularly features shows about astronomical topics, followed by a laser show where you can enjoy the lights and a variety of musical genres, including country, classic rock and Pink Floyd, among others.
Additionally, the planetarium will be celebrating the Easter holiday with multiple showings of The Sistine Chapel planetarium show beginning Friday, April 7.
After a short history of the chapel, enjoy a detailed explanation of all of Michelangelo’s works, including the Creation of Adam, the stories of Noah, Moses and Jesus, and the Last Judgment.
Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium to see the full schedule of planetarium and laser shows and to learn how to book your own private show.
For more information: contact Todd Young, professor of physics and astronomy, at toyoung1@wsc.edu or 402-375-7471.
Spring conference
BEATRICE — LuAnn Schindler, publisher of the Summerland Advocate Messenger in Clearwater, will be one of the featured speakers at the Nebraska Press Women’s spring conference Saturday, April 22, at the Homestead National Monument Education Center on the west edge of Beatrice.
Schindler wiill speak about launching her new weekly newspaper in 2019. She was the 2021 Nebraska Press Women Communicator of Achievement and was named the 2022 National Federation of Press Women Communicator of Achievement last June in Fargo, North Dakota.
Other speakers include author Alan J. Bartels, Lower Loup Natural Resources District information and education coordinator and former editor of NebraskaLife magazine, and Carol Lomicky, an author and professor emerita in journalism at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Bartels’ second book, “100 Things to do in the Nebraska Sandhills before you die,” will be published in September.
For more information, contact Lori Potter at potterspix@gmail.com or 308-234-5974.