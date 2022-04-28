DAR meeting
The Nancy Gary Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at the Norfolk Public Library on Wednesday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Members are asked to RSVP to the regent or secretary.
Veterans coffee
All veterans are welcomed for coffee Monday, May 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave.
There will be a nominal charge for donuts at the event. Spouses are also welcomed.
Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day at Haskell Ag Lab
The Haskell Ag Lab will be celebrating Roots to Leaves — Earth Day/Arbor Day on Saturday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will feature a free tree giveaway, in addition to presentations on beginning vegetable gardening, plants and pollinators, soil testing and manure use in gardens. There will be demonstrations on tree planting in honor of the 150th year of Arbor Day that originated in Nebraska, tree and shrub pruning demonstrations and a walking tour of the Northeast Arboretum.
There also will be fun and educational activities for kids, including making a seed bomb, designing a pollinator hotel, a scavenger hunt with prizes and recycling games and activities.
Haskell Ag Lab is located at 57905 866 Road, Concord.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For a complete schedule of events, visit hal.unl.edu/earthday2022 or view the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HALenrec