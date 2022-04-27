Real estate taxes due

MADISON — Real estate and personal property taxes become delinquent on Sunday, May 1.

Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said that because the courthouse is closed on Friday, April 29, and May 1 falls on a weekend, payments received or postmarked on or before Monday, May 2, will be considered current. To avoid the long lines at the counter, payments may be mailed with the payment stub to Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, P.O. Box 270, Madison, NE 68748, or they may be dropped in the drop box outside the south doors of the courthouse.

Park to be closed briefly on Thursday for maintenance

Embrace Park will be closed a portion of the day on Thursday, April 28, for maintenance, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.

During this time, the city’s park division staff will work on installing the shade structures on the equipment. The park will reopen to the public about 1 p.m. Thursday.

In other news

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Jurors have heard — and rejected — an array of excuses and arguments from the first rioters to be tried for storming the U.S. Capitol. The next jury to get a Capitol riot case could hear another novel defense this week at the trial of a retired New York City police officer.

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WIC, immunization clinic planned in Neligh

WIC, immunization clinic planned in Neligh

NELIGH — The Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will host the Neligh WIC and Immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.