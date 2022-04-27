Real estate taxes due
MADISON — Real estate and personal property taxes become delinquent on Sunday, May 1.
Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said that because the courthouse is closed on Friday, April 29, and May 1 falls on a weekend, payments received or postmarked on or before Monday, May 2, will be considered current. To avoid the long lines at the counter, payments may be mailed with the payment stub to Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, P.O. Box 270, Madison, NE 68748, or they may be dropped in the drop box outside the south doors of the courthouse.
Park to be closed briefly on Thursday for maintenance
Embrace Park will be closed a portion of the day on Thursday, April 28, for maintenance, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.
During this time, the city’s park division staff will work on installing the shade structures on the equipment. The park will reopen to the public about 1 p.m. Thursday.