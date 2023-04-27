Auxiliary to meet

WINSIDE — Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary, Winside, will meet on Saturday, April 29, at 10:15 a.m. at the Legion Post. It will count as the monthly May meeting. With graduations, it was decided to move the meeting date up.

Plans include finalizing the Memorial Day dinner, finishing poppy wreaths and preparing for the annual Poppy Distribution Day.

Saturday, May 27, will be Poppy Day in Wayne at selected businesses. Volunteers are still needed. Contact Beverly at 402-369-0152 for details.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 15, for the Justin J. Slama memorial scholarship.

This $1,000 scholarship is available to anyone residing in Thurston, Wayne, Cuming, Dixon and Dakota counties. The applicant must be enrolled in a pre-health science course of study. This includes courses to prepare for admission into health professional programs such as medical, dentistry, pharmacy, optometry and training as a physician assistant or nurse practitioner. The applicant must have graduated from high school and have completed 30 hours of college credit.

Criteria for selection include academic performance, career objective in medicine as it benefits rural areas, health care experience, financial need and college and community involvement. The application form is available at www.pchne.org. The recipient will be announced in June. Those with questions are encouraged to email Kelly Kaup at kelly.kaup@pchne.org.

Applications are being accepted until Monday, May 15, for the Merlin Brondum memorial scholarship, which was established in memory of Brondum’s dedication to rural health care.

This $2,500 scholarship is available to anyone residing in Thurston, Wayne, Cuming, Dixon, Burt or Dakota county who is enrolled in an allied health care course of study. Criteria for selection include academic performance, health care experience, financial need, career objective in rural health and college and community involvement.

Brondum died in 2003 after a brief illness at the age of 49. He worked at Pender Community Hospital for 27 years, most of which were as the director of the laboratory.

The application form is available on the Pender Community Hospital website: www.pchne.org. The recipient will be announced in June. Those with questions should email Kelly Kaup at kelly.kaup@pchne.org.

