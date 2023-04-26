Mobile office
U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts’ constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours around the state this week, including in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
The mobile office hours include:
— Thursday, April 27 — Burt County Courthouse, first-floor meeting room, 12:30-2 p.m., 111 N. 13th St., Suite 8, Tekamah.
— Tuesday, May 2 — Antelope County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 9:30-11 a.m., 501 Main St., Neligh; Boone County Courthouse, commissioners meeting room, noon-1:30 p.m., 222 S. Fourth St., Albion.
— Thursday, May 4 — Holt County Courthouse, first-floor room, 9:30-11 a.m., 204 N. Fourth St., O’Neill; Boyd County Courthouse, supervisors room, noon-1:30 p.m., 401 Thayer St., Butte.
Property taxes due
MADISON — Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, has noted that the first-half real estate and personal property taxes become delinquent on Monday, May 1. However because the courthouse is closed on Friday, April 28, in observance of Arbor Day, payments in the office or payments postmarked on or before May 1 will be considered current.
Payments dropped in the drop box on the south end of the courthouse before 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, also will be accepted as current.
Payments may be mailed to Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, P.O. Box 270, Madison 68748 with the correct payment stub.
Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Friday, April 28, in observance of Arbor Day.
Warning sirens
NORFOLK — The City of Norfolk’s outdoor warning sirens will be undergoing maintenance on Thursday, April 27. This may make the sirens go off or activate intermittently throughout the day.