Mitigation plan
The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is developing the 2022 state flood hazard mitigation plan. The draft plan is now available on the project website for review and input through Wednesday, May 11.
A comment submittal form is available for download on the project website; follow the website’s instructions to submit comments. Collected comments will be considered for potential revisions and edits to the plan before its final approval.
In addition, open houses will be across the state from Tuesday through Thursday, April 26-28, to inform the public of the plan's contents and to collect public comment. This is also an opportunity to meet both staff in person and have questions answered.
In Norfolk, the open house will be Thursday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, 309 N. Fifth St., meeting room A.
Open houses
Constituents of Third District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a representative of his office at upcoming mobile offices in Wayne and Albion.
At a mobile office, Third District residents may meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.
On Tuesday, May 17, at the Wayne City Auditorium — south meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St., the mobile office will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. On Wednesday, May 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Boone County Courthouse jury room, 222 S. Fourth St., another mobile office will be offered.
Art show opening
The Northeast Nebraska Art Association will be holding its spring show starting Friday, April 22, and running through Sunday, April 24, at the Norfolk Public Library. This is an annual, judged exhibit.
The show coincides with the debut and reception on Sunday for the library's newest art piece commissioned by the Norfolk Library Foundation.