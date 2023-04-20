Spring art show
The Northeast Nebraska Art Association will host its annual spring show at the Elkhorn Valley Museum on Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors will shut sooner on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
This weekend’s event is a self-juried show by members of the art association and will feature art from several media. Winners will advance to a statewide art conference in Columbus. Admission fees also have been waived thanks to a grant issued by Northeast Community College.
Flood Communications expands
Flood Communications has announced the purchase of Twister Radio of Gordon and Valentine from DJ Broadcasting owners Jim and Deneen Lambley.
Twister Radio is made up of KSDZ-FM and KDJL-FM and may be heard throughout the Sandhills on 95.5 FM in Gordon and 99.5 FM in Valentine.
With the purchase of Twister Radio, Norfolk-based Flood Communications will have 25 broadcast stations in Nebraska, including 18 radio stations and seven television stations delivering content from border to border. The acquisition is expected to close in 2023, subject to customary regulatory approvals.