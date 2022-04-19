Painting to be shown
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Library Foundation is hosting an art opening reception on Sunday, April 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library. In 2021, the Norfolk Library Foundation put out a call for artist proposals. The goal was to commission an original work of art that could beautify the spaces of the public library and celebrate the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley.
After evaluating all the submissions, the Norfolk Library Foundation selected Michael Lynch’s proposal as the winning entry. His work, an 8-foot-by-4-foot painting, will be dedicated at the opening reception. Lynch will be speaking about the work at 2:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend the reception, meet the artist and learn about the artist’s creative process. The event is free and open to the public.
Courthouse has reopened
MADISON — Just a reminder, the Madison County Courthouse is open again on Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1313 N. Main St. Some people have been driving to the fairgrounds, officials said.