Auto club to meet
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Antique Auto Club will meet Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Senior Center. Members are encouraged to attend and guests are welcome.
GOP in Wayne
WAYNE — The Republican Party of Wayne County will meet on Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. at the Wayne Airport conference room. All registered Republican voters in the county are welcomed. State Sen. Joni Albrecht will be in attendance. Those with questions should contact Beverly at 402-369-0152.
Loyalty Day parade
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to the Norfolk VFW Post 1644 met on April 11. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Veterans Writing Project.
New officers were elected and will take office in June. The past anniversary party will be Saturday, April 22, with happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Loyalty Day parade will be on Monday, May 1. It will start at the Salvation Army parking lot at 4 p.m. Flags will be passed out. The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 9, at 5 p.m.
Rolle bolle return
NORFOLK — A sport introduced in Norfolk a few years ago called rolle bolle is returning. The sport is played outdoors and is similar to other sports, such as lawn bowling and curling.
Those interested in learning to play are invited to play each Thursday, starting May 4, at 9:30 a.m. or 7 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, east of the horse show pits. There are no fees, with the goal just to have fun.
To learn more about the game, show up on Thursdays during the morning or evening times. Questions may be directed to Andy at 402-380-4524.
Only siren maintenance
NORFOLK — There will be outdoor warning siren maintenance occurring throughout Tuesday in Norfolk.
Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said the maintenance may make the outdoor warning sirens activate intermittently throughout the day. “Thank you for your patience and understanding,” she said.