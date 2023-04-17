Spring art show
The Northeast Nebraska Art Association will host its annual spring show at the Elkhorn Valley Museum on Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. All are encouraged to attend.
The museum is at 515 Queen City Blvd. in Norfolk.
Information event
SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Northeast Community College in South Sioux City will hold an event this month for individuals who have been professionally trained outside the United States.
International Trained Professionals Information Day will be Sunday, April 23, at 2:15 p.m., at Northeast’s extended campus, 1001 College Way, in South Sioux City.
“Training and education earned outside of the United States has value,” said Cyndi Hanson, dean of workforce development at Northeast. “This session is designed to show individuals how to transition those skills.”
Hanson said for many people, one or two classes may be the only thing standing in the way of returning to a skilled profession they may have performed in their home country before relocating to Nebraska.
The International Trained Professionals Information Day event will address matters such as earning a degree to work in an individual’s field of training, proof of training, licensing in a professional field without fluent English skills and prior education requirements, among others.
For more information, contact Hanson at cyndih@northeast.edu.