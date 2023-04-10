Medicaid meetings
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care will host its next Medicaid listening tour this spring in communities around the state.
“Unpacking the Unwind: A Medicaid Listening Tour” will be held in three area communities, as well as online, this April and May. The tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on important updates for both members and providers regarding the end of the public health emergency and continuous coverage requirement. After the presentation, Nebraska Medicaid will field questions and feedback from those in attendance.
The dates are as follows: Thursday, April 13 — noon, virtual meeting, hosted by WebEx, join by phone: 408-418-9388 (Access code: 2493 891 5189); Monday, April 17 — 7 p.m., O’Neill Public Library, 601 E. Douglas St.; 6 p.m. Mid-Plains Community College meeting room, 715 Highway 20, Valentine; Wednesday, April 26 — 7 p.m., virtual meeting, hosted by WebEx, join by phone, 408-418-9388 (Access code: 2489 849 5185); Wednesday, May 3 — Noon, Blackhawk Community Center, Whirling Thunder Wellness Program Gym, 100 Bluff St., Winnebago.
North 25th Street closure
Because of the removal of the water tower, North 25th Street will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The road will be closed from Prospect Avenue to Hardison Drive.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and slow down. Citizens with questions or concerns may call the City of Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.