Applications for District 3 due Jan. 16

With the vacancy in District 3 for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Gov. Jim Pillen is now accepting applications to fill his former seat. Prospective applicants may apply through the governor's boards and commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Additional information is available at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 16.

District 3 represents much of Northeast Nebraska, including Madison, Platte, Colfax, Stanton, Wayne, Cuming, Dodge, Burt, Thurston, Cedar, Dixon and Dakota counties.

