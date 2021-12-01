Marine event

The Northeast Nebraska Marine Corps Association just celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps during a November event at the Norfolk Legion Post 16.

Guest speakers at the event were Ken and Adeline Hanel of West Point, who talked about their “Walk-the-Walk” across the 432 miles on the newly named Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway (aka Highway 20) in May 2021.

As tradition has it, the first piece of the birthday cake was presented to the guest of honor/guest speakers, Ken and Adeline Hanel. Thereafter, the oldest Marine in attendance, Kenneth Timm, 89, of Norfolk was the recipient of the second piece. In turn, the oldest Marine presented the youngest Marine, Jeff Jensen, 41, of Pierce with the third piece.

Election of association officers was conducted with the following assuming duties: Chairman Robert “Bud” Neel, Wayne; vice chairman Steve Haselhorst, Pierce; secretary/public relations Sandra Hansen, Wayne; and treasurer Ron Albin, Norfolk.

The 2022 celebration will be Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Norfolk Legion Post 16 with doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Marines interested in attending should contact Neel at 402-369-1873 after 7 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma

Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks.

Consumption tax to ‘level the playing field’

Consumption tax to ‘level the playing field’

A Knox County farmer who was featured in a New York Times article last week will be among those attending a workshop Wednesday evening just north of O’Neill that will include discussion of a consumption tax.