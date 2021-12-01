Marine event
The Northeast Nebraska Marine Corps Association just celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps during a November event at the Norfolk Legion Post 16.
Guest speakers at the event were Ken and Adeline Hanel of West Point, who talked about their “Walk-the-Walk” across the 432 miles on the newly named Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway (aka Highway 20) in May 2021.
As tradition has it, the first piece of the birthday cake was presented to the guest of honor/guest speakers, Ken and Adeline Hanel. Thereafter, the oldest Marine in attendance, Kenneth Timm, 89, of Norfolk was the recipient of the second piece. In turn, the oldest Marine presented the youngest Marine, Jeff Jensen, 41, of Pierce with the third piece.
Election of association officers was conducted with the following assuming duties: Chairman Robert “Bud” Neel, Wayne; vice chairman Steve Haselhorst, Pierce; secretary/public relations Sandra Hansen, Wayne; and treasurer Ron Albin, Norfolk.
The 2022 celebration will be Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Norfolk Legion Post 16 with doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Marines interested in attending should contact Neel at 402-369-1873 after 7 p.m.