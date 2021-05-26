MADISON — It is known as IPAWS, and it can help to get warning out to specific areas during an emergency.
IPAWS, which is the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System, had been in the works since October 2019. It began operating last January in this area.
Bobbi Risor is the Region 11 emergency manager, which covers Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties. She updated the Madison County Board of Commissioners on the system during Tuesday’s meeting.
Risor said it is free to local entities programmed through FEMA. Region 11 contains four dispatch centers — one for each county and the City of Norfolk. Now each of the dispatch centers has the capability of putting out a warning.
“It would be if you need to evacuate a portion of Madison County because of flooding, all the dispatch centers have at least one person allowed by FEMA to do this. And then I’m also a backup,” Risor said.
The message will ping off everyone’s cellphones in the targeted area, their internet, radios and the ticker at the bottom of television screens.
“And if they are driving in the area, it will say you have just driven into an evacuation area,” Risor said.
Troy Uhlir, who represents the county on the Region 11 board, said it is like the Amber Alert system — except for weather, disasters or emergencies.
Risor also informed the county board of technology that the National Weather Service has. It has something infrared-related on its camera from satellite. If a hot spot is noticed, it can detect it.
The National Weather System then notifies the emergency manager first and it goes down the line. It already has been used once in this area and can detect grass fires or illegal fires.
Region 11 also received some 4-foot-by-4-foot seed bags from Antelope County that can be used for sandbags to prevent flooding.
Ron Schmidt, commissioner, said he has used them. The only concern is that they have to be stored carefully, including with mothballs.
“Mice love them,” he said.
Risor also advised the commissioners of emergency management access and functional needs disability awareness training that will be taking place in September. The sessions will be at the Norfolk Public Library and are required for first-responders.
Risor also was asked about the Willow Creek Dam inspection in Pierce County. There have been some concerns raised by some in the public about the integrity of the dam.
Risor said she is familiar with some of the concerns but there is nothing that is “life-shattering.”
Concerns were raised because there apparently are some cracks. A state official and representatives of the Natural Resources District and others have inspected it, she said.
There is a regional aquifer that is causing pressure issues on more than the Willow Creek Dam, she said. Some work needs to be completed, but the dam isn’t going to fail and a plan is being put together to address the issue, Risor said.