Norfolk police arrested a man on Wednesday after a series of incidents were called in at a residence in southern Norfolk.

Police responded four separate times to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue for disturbances, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The disturbances involved 36-year-old Timothy Lewis of Norfolk and his roommate.

During one call earlier in the day on Wednesday, Lewis was cited for criminal mischief for allegedly cutting a refrigerator power cord. During the course of the last call involving Lewis and his roommate, several more items belonging to the landlord had been broken by Lewis, Bauer said.

Upon entering the residence, officers saw that the refrigerator was knocked over inside the kitchen and the glass oven door was broken. Lewis had been consuming alcohol throughout the day and was becoming increasingly intoxicated as time went on, Bauer said.

Officers arrested Lewis on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal mischief. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

