A Louisiana man was jailed on Sunday for an alleged repeat drunken driving offense.
At 2:46 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a red-light violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Kelvin Teal, 55, of Walker, Louisiana.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Teal, who was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers. The results indicated impairment, Bauer said.
Teal was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.