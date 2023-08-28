A Louisiana man was jailed on Sunday for an alleged repeat drunken driving offense.

At 2:46 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a red-light violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Kelvin Teal, 55, of Walker, Louisiana.

During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Teal, who was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers. The results indicated impairment, Bauer said.

Teal was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Trump, 18 others charged in election case meet deadline to surrender

Trump, 18 others charged in election case meet deadline to surrender

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday.