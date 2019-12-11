Three people were injured following a two-vehicle accident in southwest Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.
Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said police responded at 2:14 p.m. to the intersection of 25th Street and Highway 275.
Investigating officers found that a westbound vehicle driven by Tessa Kruger, 19, Madison, entered the intersection against a red light. Kruger's vehicle struck a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Knutson, 76, Atkinson, Reiman said.
Both vehicles were totaled. Kruger, Knutson,
and a passenger in Knutson's vehicle were transported to Faith Regional Health Services with non life threatening injuries.
Kruger was issued a citation for a red light violation, police said.