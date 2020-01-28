Red Cross schedules blood donations

The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of Type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive.
Shortfalls in donations may cause delays in essential medical care for patients.
Donors of all blood types — especially Type O-positive and Type O-negative — are urged to make an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are:
Monday, Feb. 3 — 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Neligh American Legion Hall, 115 W. Third St.; noon to 6 p.m., Petersburg American Legion Club, 105 N. Second St.; noon to 6 p.m., Donald Nielsen Community Center, West Point, 200 Anna Stalp Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 506 S. Second St., Pierce.
Friday, Feb. 7 — noon to 6 p.m., Cedar Rapids St. Anthony's Parish Center, 111 N. Sixth St.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clearwater American Legion Club, 145 Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Faith, Hope & Love Fellowship, Creighton, 504 Oak St.
Norfolk will have the following drives:
Thursday, Jan. 30 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Norfolk Truck Center, 2801 S. 13th St.
Friday, Jan. 31 — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Weiland, 806 West-South Airport Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite 400.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Orphan Grain Train Norfolk, 606 Phillip Ave.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 Benjamin Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 6 — noon to 6 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services-West Campus, 2700 West Norfolk Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 8 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wal-Mart, 2400 Pasewalk Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite 400.