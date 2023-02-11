Outside of picking who will win the Super Bowl, another question football fans mull over is where they should order pizza from for the big game.
According to the Paper and Packaging Board (P+PB), around 13 million people will eat pizza on Sunday. In Norfolk, pizza also appears to be the food of choice.
“It’s what you would imagine it to be. It’s a bit of a madhouse,” Norfolk Dominos manager Dakota Allen said of getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday.
He added that he and three other managers have three-plus years of experience in working on the big game, saying, “We know what to expect.”
Since it’s a busy pizza-eating day, P+PB — an organization that promotes paper products’ sustainable nature — is asking residents to recycle their pizza boxes.
Using a tracker on the P+PB’s website, the board found Nebraska allows 90% or more of its pizza boxes to be recycled. This comes at a time when only 57% of Americans know pizza boxes can be recycled at all, the organization noted in its report.
“Although a majority of communities accept corrugated pizza boxes for recycling, there’s been a lot of consumer confusion,” said Mary Anne Hansan, president of P+PB. “This massive pizza-eating occasion is a great time to clarify that pizza boxes are made to be recycled, but you should check your local guidelines to see if they take them.”
Recycling a pizza box entails emptying the box, flattening it and dropping it in a recycling bin or taking it to a recycling center.
Shawn Flaherty — who does public relations for the Paper and Packaging Board — said there is confusion when it comes to recycling pizza boxes. Any cheese or grease that is on the box can still be recycled as the other parts of the box are still salvageable, she said.
Hansan agreed.
“Inconsistencies around local recycling program implementation, the influence of regional waste management operators, commodity export considerations and state-level policies are some factors that contribute to regional variability,” Hansan said. “The paper industry is communicating with recycling centers across the U.S. to encourage them to update their recycling guidelines. We know that paper mills across the country are using recycled pizza boxes, even ones with grease stains and a little stuck-on cheese, to make the products that we use and rely on every day.”
Flaherty noted that outside of the Super Bowl, it’s a big week for pizza as Thursday was National Pizza Pie Day.
Allen said “they’re ready” for Sunday.
“What (preparing for the Super Bowl) entails is that we need a full staff or above a full staff,” he said. “We run what we normally run on a Friday or Saturday for driver staff and cook staff — and plus some, if possible.”