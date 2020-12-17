O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday it has been made aware of 110 additional COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday.
By county, they are: 7-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 9-Brown; 10-Cherry; 14-Holt; 2-Keya Paha; 50-Knox; 12-Pierce; and 1-Rock.
NCDHD has announced 152 new recoveries since the last recovery reporting on Dec. 10. By county, they are: 16-Antelope; 7-Boyd; 9-Brown; 15-Cherry; 28-Holt; 0-Keya Paha; 60-Knox; 17-Pierce; 0-Rock.
NCDHD’s office will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. For general COVID-19 questions, call the Nebraska COVID-19 Hotline at 402-552-6645.
NCDHD will not host testing clinics in O’Neill on Dec. 23, 24 and 31.
The case count as of Thursday at 4 p.m. is 3,494 Total Cases, 1,445 Recoveries; 42 Deaths and 554 total cases in the last 14 days.
By county, the case totals are Antelope: 463 cases, 180 recoveries, four deaths; Boyd: 169 cases, 69 recoveries; two deaths; Brown: 250 cases, 86 recoveries, three deaths; Cherry: 367 cases, 127 recoveries, five deaths; Holt: 662 cases, 127 recoveries, 10 deaths; Keya Paha: 40 cases, seven recoveries; Knox: 825 cases, 356 recoveries three deaths; Pierce: 584 cases, 221 recoveries, 14 deaths; and Rock: 134 cases, 79 recoveries, one death.