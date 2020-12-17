North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday it has been made aware of 110 additional COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday.

By county, they are: 7-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 9-Brown; 10-Cherry; 14-Holt; 2-Keya Paha; 50-Knox; 12-Pierce; and 1-Rock.

NCDHD has announced 152 new recoveries since the last recovery reporting on Dec. 10. By county, they are: 16-Antelope; 7-Boyd; 9-Brown; 15-Cherry; 28-Holt; 0-Keya Paha; 60-Knox; 17-Pierce; 0-Rock.

NCDHD’s office will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. For general COVID-19 questions, call the Nebraska COVID-19 Hotline at 402-552-6645.

NCDHD will not host testing clinics in O’Neill on Dec. 23, 24 and 31.

The case count as of Thursday at 4 p.m. is 3,494 Total Cases, 1,445 Recoveries; 42 Deaths and 554 total cases in the last 14 days.

By county, the case totals are Antelope: 463 cases, 180 recoveries, four deaths; Boyd: 169 cases, 69 recoveries; two deaths; Brown: 250 cases, 86 recoveries, three deaths; Cherry: 367 cases, 127 recoveries, five deaths; Holt: 662 cases, 127 recoveries, 10 deaths; Keya Paha: 40 cases, seven recoveries; Knox: 825 cases, 356 recoveries three deaths; Pierce: 584 cases, 221 recoveries, 14 deaths; and Rock: 134 cases, 79 recoveries, one death.

Tags

In other news

Winnebago man charged with assault

Winnebago man charged with assault

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday that the federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska has returned five unsealed indictments, charging seven defendants, including one man from Northeast Nebraska.

Moon rocks in hand, China prepares for future moon missions

Moon rocks in hand, China prepares for future moon missions

BEIJING (AP) — Following the successful return of moon rocks by its Chang’e 5 robotic probe, China is preparing for future missions that could set the stage for an eventual lunar base to host human explorers, a top space program official said Thursday.

Video: Deputy runs over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff’s deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop.