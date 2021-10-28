Wednesday’s rainfall knocked off a 120-year-old record for most precipitation in a day in Norfolk.

Norfolk Regional Airport reported it had received 1.32 inches of precipitation in the 24-hour period ending at midnight, beating a previous record of .81 inches of rain that fell in 1901.

More than an inch of rain fell elsewhere in the area on Wednesday, as well, including Albion, which posted 1.31 inches, and Randolph, which reported 1.10.

Sunny conditions are expected throughout the weekend, and gusty northwest winds on Saturday will help dry the area. But the National Weather Services said a chance of snow awaits for overnight Sunday and into the early morning hours on Monday.

