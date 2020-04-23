MADISON — The clock is ticking.
It’s still not too late to request a ballot by mail. It’s also not too late to register to vote in the Tuesday, May 12, primary, but it is getting close.
Anne Pruss, county clerk and election commissioner, said her office already processed 6,733 mail request ballots as of Wednesday afternoon, with fewer than 30 left to process. The number is believed to be a record for the county already, she said.
Many local and state officials have urged people to vote by mail because voting from home is the safest way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Madison County has a population of roughly 36,000 people, with more than 20,000 of them registered to vote. Pruss said she and her staff have continued to be able to process most of the requests it has received for ballots within 24 hours.
To vote by mail, people should send in the letter from the secretary of state seeking mail ballots, go online, fax or mail in a request. Information about the options is available on the Madison County website.
Madison County will, however, offer voting at the poll. The county has 15 voting sites, with a couple of changes since 2018.
Those who live in Norfolk Ward 3, Precinct 3 will not vote at The Meadows because of the threat of the coronavirus to residents. Instead, they will vote at Westridge United Methodist Church, 2000 W. Norfolk Ave., Pruss said.
In addition, those in Norfolk Ward 1, Precinct 2 who voted in 2018 at the Norfolk City Council chambers because the Norfolk Public Library was under construction will return to the library this year, Pruss said.
All other voting locations throughout the county will remain the same.
“We have a lot of churches that have been excellent to work with and continue to be so,” Pruss said.
Those who still have not registered to vote must do so to cast a ballot in the May 12 primary. People may register to vote by going to their county’s website and clicking on the information to register to vote. People have until midnight on Monday, April 27, to register.
And for those who are voting by mail, ballots must be in the office by Tuesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. That includes ballots placed in the voting drop box on the south end of the courthouse.
Pruss said if people are sending the ballot back rather than dropping it off, she would recommend that they send it four to six days prior to ensure that it gets to the courthouse in time to be counted.
Pruss said she has enough poll workers for the election. Nevertheless, there can be illnesses, so she would still take names of people who would be able to fill in if someone can’t make it, she said.