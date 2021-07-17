MADISON — Beginning Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m., construction will begin on North Main Street in Madison, including a portion near the Madison County Courthouse.

A & R Construction was awarded the contract to complete the work last year, with the City of Madison and Madison County splitting much of the cost.

Access to the courthouse will be from Highway 81 to the North Main Street (Big Country dealership) or County Road 553½ Avenue.

Madison County is responsible for part of the costs within the city based on when the Nebraska Department of Roads relinquished it after building the new Highway 81 outside of town many years ago.

Based on agreements reached by attorneys when it was relinquished, the city owns the west half of the road and the county owns the east half.

Once the project is completed, the county will relinquish its ownership in the street up to the courthouse. The City of Madison then will be responsible for maintenance of both sides of the street up to city limits, and the county will be responsible for maintenance after the courthouse property.

Known as Main Street North, the plans also include an upgraded storm sewer and sidewalk that only Madison is paying for.

