Trails damaged in March 2019 flooding will soon be repaired as a part of a levee repair project. Contractors have begun work on the trails under Benjamin Avenue and Norfolk Avenue. Those using the trail are advised to avoid the damaged segments of the trail while construction is underway. The restoration of the trail is expected to be completed by October.
In other news
LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL star J.J. Watt, NBA player Chris Paul and country singer Brad Paisley will appear in an Amazon series that highlights everyday people who are supporting their community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world, including Christopher Columbus, Cecil Rhodes and Bel…
PIERCE — One family. Five children. Four graduations.
From downtown Norfolk to commercial areas around the city, many property owners are getting surprised by property valuation increases in letters from the Madison County assessor.
The Antelope County Fair is still scheduled for the last week of July but will have some modifications.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas have closed a trail around a creek as they try to catch an alligator spotted there.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.
HARTINGTON — The former Wynot village clerk/treasurer is scheduled to be arraigned in Cedar County District Court later this month.