Trails damaged in March 2019 flooding will soon be repaired as a part of a levee repair project. Contractors have begun work on the trails under Benjamin Avenue and Norfolk Avenue. Those using the trail are advised to avoid the damaged segments of the trail while construction is underway. The restoration of the trail is expected to be completed by October.

Tags

In other news

Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death

Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death

The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world, including Christopher Columbus, Cecil Rhodes and Bel…