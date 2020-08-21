Members of the graduating class of Northeast Community College’s physical therapist assistant (PTA) program are now prepared to enter the profession.
The 13 students from the Class of 2020 recently participated in a recognition ceremony, with social distancing in place, where they received their PTA pins before family, friends, faculty and staff in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus, according to a college media release.
It also marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the program at the college.
The physical therapist assistant program at Northeast prepares students to work as valuable health care providers who are employable in any physical therapy setting. Students are trained with current technology and innovative exercise equipment to simulate realistic clinical settings.
The program also requires a 16-week clinical experience that took place in more than 30 hospitals, outpatient clinics and nursing homes across Nebraska, as well as a few others out of state. The students are assigned a clinical instructor who oversee the students throughout their clinical rotation.
Tere Karella, PTA faculty member and academic coordinator of clinical education for the program, said Northeast students are prepared to enter the field.
“I travel the state every summer doing clinical site visits. Once again, this summer as I was out, I heard the statement over and over again, ‘Northeast PTA students know their stuff,’ ” she said. “I thank all of you (students) for representing this college and program as the best in the state.”
Clinical instructors are physical therapists and physical therapist assistants who are not paid to be instructors, but they volunteer their time with students, “because they believe in the future of physical therapy,” Karella said.
Also, during the ceremony, Andrea Suhr, faculty member and adviser of the PTA Club, outlined the number of meetings, fundraisers and service learning projects the students took part in over the past year.
In her keynote remarks, Lisa Finnegan, a longtime PTA educator who is now accreditation manager for Evidence in Motion (EIM), told the students to watch closely for opportunities and act upon them.
“I want you to keep in mind that you are more than just a PTA,” she said.
In her role at EIM, Finnegan assists numerous universities across the country in achieving accreditation for their developing hybrid doctorate in physical therapy and doctorate in occupational therapy programs.
Margaret Earney, PTA Club president, told her classmates that their instructors have prepared them well.
“I think I can speak for everyone when I say we all made some lasting friendships these last two years. Be proud in knowing this accomplishment that you have done is no small feat,” Earney said. “I believe in each and every one of you to be the best, hard-working and determined PTAs out there because I’ve seen you that last year and a half work for it.”
Other PTA Club officers this year were McKayla Mogensen, vice president; Emily Harders, secretary; Caitlin Langer, treasurer; and Audrey Dickmander and Nia Votta, historians.
Additional members of the Class of 2020 include Ashley Gilsdorf, Brianna Hajek, Rhiannon Herstedt, Janece Paulson, Kaitlin Sukup, Rachel Sundberg and Michaela Wurdinger.
Laura Schwanebeck, Northeast PTA program director and instructor, extended appreciation to family members and friends of the students in standing by them as they completed their education.
“I think the graduates would agree with me when I say this would not have been possible without your love and support. You have been there to wipe away tears, provide words of encouragement and celebrate the triumphs,” Schwanebeck said. “Today, you get to enjoy the outcome of those sacrifices and feel confident that it was all worth it.”