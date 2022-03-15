WAYNE — Technical mastery unfolds at the Dr. Karl Kolbeck faculty recital Thursday, March 17, in Ley Theatre at Wayne State College.
The 7:30 p.m. performance features Dr. Kolbeck on clarinet and bass clarinet. Piano accompaniment is provided by Shelly Armstrong. Repertoire highlights the synergy between the clarinet and piano.
This performance is free and open to the public. It also will be live-streamed. To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live
For more information, contact the WSC Music Department at 402-375-7359.