Rains that fell in parts of Northeast Nebraska on Thursday and Friday will help, but it’s just a drop in the bucket considering how much more moisture is needed to replenish subsoil moisture and help stabilize well levels.
Brian Bruckner, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s assistant general manager, updated the LENRD Board of Directors on Thursday on drought conditions facing those who rely on wells for drinking water, irrigation and livestock.
An updated U.S. Drought Monitor map released that day showed more of the LENRD moving into the “extreme drought” (D3) category than last week. Because of that, he and others have been busy notifying irrigators where they stand with their groundwater allocations.
Bruckner said data from LENRD’s four automated weather stations, plus numerous other National Weather Service (NWS) stations, indicate the severity of the drought.
After reviewing the data, “I knew it had been dry but didn’t realize it has been as dry as it is,” he said.
Norfolk is experiencing its driest year on record dating back to 1894, according to NWS data. As of Friday, Norfolk had received 10.90 inches of rain, which is less than what was received at the same time in 2012 (11.8 inches). Bruckner said 2012 presented numerous drought-related challenges for the area.
The average rainfall for this time of year is 18-19 inches.
“When I look at the data from all the weather stations, Norfolk isn’t the only one setting records,” Bruckner said. “Farther north, it’s drier.” He added that the Wayne area showed about 8 inches of rain this year.
Board chairman Mark Hall said his farm ground received 2 inches of rain before he planted this spring and has received 5.25 inches since then.
More proof that the drought is creating concern was evident when Bruckner was out on a recent compliance check in Colfax County. He spotted a well contractor who told him that some pumps in the southern part of the district have been lowered as deep as they can go.
“They are concerned,” Bruckner said, “and he asked if we could shut off irrigation wells.” The answer was “no.”
“I’m hearing a lot of that from different people,” he said, adding that it’s important for the public to understand the situation and how the district is responding.
Bruckner told him the LENRD has a drought monitor committee and a drought plan and will be crunching data from monitoring wells that will help the LENRD make decisions if needed.
The board has postponed a decision on if it will accept applications or place limits on new groundwater use for irrigation for 2023. It will make that call before Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The board on Thursday did approve an additional 2-acre inches of groundwater for those irrigation wells subject to an annual groundwater allocation in the LENRD’s quantity management subarea, to be utilized for cover crops after Thursday, Sept. 15.
Director Chad Korth said he didn’t think the static water level supported the additional allocation and voted against it.
Director Joel Hansen said that while he agrees with Korth, he feels that, considering all the discussion the board has had on groundwater quality, the benefit of cover crops outweighs that concern, and that the extra allocation is an important use of that water.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said the drought committee would start meeting soon and the LENRD will continue to inform the public about management options and tools that producers can implement for better water efficiency, and if any water restrictions are going to be imposed.