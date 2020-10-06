The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Dirk Waite, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Jacob Thone, Kyle Deets and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond and Martin Griffith.
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
Action Items:
— An item was removed from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
— The commission approved a conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building at 1701 N. 13th St.
— The commission held two public hearing at the request of RE Properties LLC. The first was to consider a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial) at 1102 Riverside Blvd., which was approved. The second was to consider a waiver of North Fork of the Elkhorn River Overlay District requirements at the same address, which also was approved.
— The commission approved the final plats of the Huss-Martin Addition, Novotny-Classen’s Addition and the Green Meadow Eighth Addition.
— NICK GEBHART