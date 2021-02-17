The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Jacob Thone, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond and Martin Griffith.

Commission members absent: Zackary Gangwer.

Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved conditional-use permit for watchmen or caretaker of a facility at 1115 Bonita Drive.

— Approved conditional-use permit to apply stabilized wastewater solids on property located at the southwest corner of West Monroe Avenue and South 16th Street.

— COLE BAUER

cbauer@norfolkdailynews.com

