The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Jacob Thone, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond and Martin Griffith.
Commission members absent: Zackary Gangwer.
Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved conditional-use permit for watchmen or caretaker of a facility at 1115 Bonita Drive.
— Approved conditional-use permit to apply stabilized wastewater solids on property located at the southwest corner of West Monroe Avenue and South 16th Street.
— COLE BAUER