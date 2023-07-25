City administrator Andrew Colvin provided an overview of the 2023-24 budget to start Monday’s Norfolk city budget review session, followed by detailed budget presentations and discussions for all departments.
In attendance at the meeting were all city councilmen, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, city department heads and support staff. Two members of the media and a handful of concerned Norfolkans also attended.
The session at the Norfolk Public Library lasted from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Below is a recap of items on the budget review agenda and the resulting action for each.
— Council members unanimously approved the general fund revenues budget. Notable budget items proposed in this line item were a new Omaha Avenue sewer lift station and potential funding for streets and the North Fork Area Transit, as well as an $8.1 million projected general fund balance as of Oct. 1.
— The administration budget was passed on a 7-1 vote. Part of this budget includes a proposed 4% cost-of-living pay increase for city employees.
— The engineering budget was passed after a presentation by city public works director Steven Rames.
— Council members approved the proposed street budget.
— Council members approved the proposed fleet budget.
— After in-depth discussions, the council approved the parks and recreation budget.
— The council approved the housing budget, and it was announced that closing on the property sale of the Kensington Hotel was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4.
— Council members unanimously approved the Community Development Block Grant budget.
— In a 7-1 vote, council members approved the planning division budget.
— The library budget was approved in a vote by council members.
— The Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division, as well as their associated departments and fund expenditures, saw their budgets approved by council members.
— The vehicle parking district budget was unanimously approved by council members.
— After detailed questioning, council members decided they were not ready to approve the airport authority budget, and it was voted down unanimously. Airport officials will have until Monday, Aug. 7, to get more information together for council members and again present their budget for approval.
— Council members unanimously approved the American Rescue Plan Act budget. Part of these budget expenditures would include $80,000 for a new HVAC system at the Norfolk Senior Center.
— Recommendation of the capital projects and city highway allocation fund budgets were both unanimously approved.
— The water, sewer, solid waste and stormwater budgets were passed by council members.
— The debt service and special assessments budgets were unanimously approved by council members.
— The LB 840 budget was approved by the council, as Candice Alder, the director of economic development, reported that all such funds were now allocated.
— The economic development division budget was approved on a 7-1 vote among council members.
— The group insurance budget was unanimously approved by council members.
Colvin said the city budget process begins in the spring of each year with the preparation of capital improvements plans for each division. The process also includes budget work sessions for council members, and finally a budget review, such as the one on Monday, when council members voted to approve or reject the proposed budgets.
Following the review session, division directors will modify their budgets, based on council recommendations. Final approval for the city budget will come in September, before the start of the new fiscal year on Sunday, Oct. 1.