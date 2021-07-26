A Norfolk man has been booked on suspicion of assault and trespassing.
Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched last Thursday to an apartment in the 100 block of East Benjamin Avenue at about 7:32 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted by a male acquaintance.
The victim told police she had arrived home to find the man — identified by the victim as 38-year-old Francis Walker of Norfolk — waiting for her. During the investigation, officers learned the subject was waiting in the hallway when the victim arrived home from work, Reiman said.
Walker had wanted to be in a relationship with the victim, but she did not and had rebuffed his previous attempts at a relationship, Reiman said.
Walker allegedly pushed her into her apartment and demanded her phone, but the victim refused. He then punched her at least twice; one of the punches was to her face, Reiman said.
Officers could see an injury above the victim's right eye, Reiman said.
The police checked the area but were unable to find the suspect. While officers were on scene interviewing the victim, she received a phone call from Walker. Officers then were able to locate Walker at his place of employment and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree assault and first-degree trespassing, Reiman said.
Walker was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later was transported to the Madison County Jail.