A drought isn’t a good enough reason for irrigators to go over the water allocated to them by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
Members of the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors conducted the first of two days of hearings on alleged violators Wednesday at the NRD offices in Norfolk.
Brian Bruckner, who has been the assistant general manager of the NRD since 2016, served as the witness against 12 property owners. There were another seven property owners who did not appear before the board who agreed to the recommended penalty of losing the amount of water they went over for each of the next two years.
Part of Bruckner’s job duties include investigating irrigation compliance and preparing reports on possible district violations.
The reasons given for going over were varied. A couple of people indicated that it was an “honest mistake” while another indicated that a solar farm would make the wells in the area decommissioned in a few years.
Other answers included that the owner didn’t consider it a new well but a replacement of an older well, one who figured the amount wrong from the flow meter, one who got a new well and didn’t consider it because 2020 and 2021 were fairly wet so they didn’t pay attention to it this year.
Other reasons included family hardships, trying to keep the crop alive or that the restriction was simply forgotten. One landowner had a battery failure on the flow meter and provided an estimate of water usage to the district and did honestly admit he was over.
Don Blankenau, LENRD attorney, served as the hearing officer and led the discussions. The hearings also included a court reporter.
Dennis Schultz served as chairman of the LENRD board for Mark Hall, who stepped down as chairman for the hearing as he was among the alleged violators.
Chad Korth, one of the directors, said there is a difference in violators just as there is a difference in blatantly not following the law.
“I understand technically if you are going over the speed limit by 2 mph, you are in violation of the law,” Korth said.
Still, there are times when a state trooper will give that violator a warning, Korth said. There are times when a warning can have the same teaching impact as a ticket, he said.
Korth suggested that the directors forgive the first inch of water for violators. The vote failed 8-1 with one person abstaining.
When it came to penalties, Korth and Jerry Allemann voted against enforcing nearly all of them.