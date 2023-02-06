When it comes to children — just read.
When they are infants, it can be a parent or older sibling reading to the infant. Next, the growing child can read to an adult. Then finally, the child can read to him or herself alone.
To promote all those scenarios, Norfolkans came together once again Sunday afternoon for the annual Children’s Day Festival. This year’s theme was “For the Love of Reading.”
About 1,200 children’s books were available for the three-hour event at the Sunset Plaza. By the time it was winding down, it was estimated that more than 1,000 books were put into the hands of children.
“I’d say this was pretty typical for most years,” said Mark Claussen, chairman of the annual event. “People tell me that it was steady. There weren’t long lines at the tables, so people didn’t have to wait long to do the activity.”
Children earned tickets by going to the booths for various clubs and organizations and doing activities. Then the children were able to turn in the tickets to pick from a massive variety of books spread out on tables.
Studies have indicated that reading aloud to young children a minimum of 20 minutes per day will improve their vocabulary and develop positive attitudes toward learning.
“The experts say that reading aloud to a child is one of the most important things you can do to help prepare them for life, especially for school,” Claussen said.
“Probably one of the biggest things it does for a child is that it helps to enhance their listening vocabulary. Before you have reading comprehension, you have to have listening comprehension.”
In a world where there are distractions from television to cellphones taking away parents’ and children’s time, literacy remains critical for the growth and success of a child.
“It’s been a good event over the years,” Claussen said. “People seem to enjoy it.”
Read Aloud Norfolk also sponsors Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. More than 7,000 books have been given away in that program alone in Norfolk.
Through it, free books are sent each month directly to the child’s home, at no cost to the family until the child is 5.