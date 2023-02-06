Children’s Day Festival

When it comes to children — just read.

When they are infants, it can be a parent or older sibling reading to the infant. Next, the growing child can read to an adult. Then finally, the child can read to him or herself alone.

To promote all those scenarios, Norfolkans came together once again Sunday afternoon for the annual Children’s Day Festival. This year’s theme was “For the Love of Reading.”

About 1,200 children’s books were available for the three-hour event at the Sunset Plaza. By the time it was winding down, it was estimated that more than 1,000 books were put into the hands of children.

“I’d say this was pretty typical for most years,” said Mark Claussen, chairman of the annual event. “People tell me that it was steady. There weren’t long lines at the tables, so people didn’t have to wait long to do the activity.”

Children earned tickets by going to the booths for various clubs and organizations and doing activities. Then the children were able to turn in the tickets to pick from a massive variety of books spread out on tables.

Studies have indicated that reading aloud to young children a minimum of 20 minutes per day will improve their vocabulary and develop positive attitudes toward learning.

“The experts say that reading aloud to a child is one of the most important things you can do to help prepare them for life, especially for school,” Claussen said.

“Probably one of the biggest things it does for a child is that it helps to enhance their listening vocabulary. Before you have reading comprehension, you have to have listening comprehension.”

In a world where there are distractions from television to cellphones taking away parents’ and children’s time, literacy remains critical for the growth and success of a child.

“It’s been a good event over the years,” Claussen said. “People seem to enjoy it.”

Read Aloud Norfolk also sponsors Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. More than 7,000 books have been given away in that program alone in Norfolk.

Through it, free books are sent each month directly to the child’s home, at no cost to the family until the child is 5.

Tags

In other news

Ukraine steps up efforts to exclude Russia from Olympics

Ukraine steps up efforts to exclude Russia from Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine stepped up efforts Friday to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in next year's Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War.

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it

China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington.