Editor's Note

The following is a Q&A with Read Aloud Norfolk director/president Mark Claussen.

What services does your agency provide and who does it serve? Read Aloud Norfolk promotes healthy, successful children and families through reading aloud. We do this by educating parents and caregivers about the importance of reading aloud to children, supporting organizations that share our mission and providing resources (e.g. books) to help make it happen.

In what way does the United Way assist you? The United Way provides us with a consistent income that allows for us to plan programming and take advantage of opportunities that arise during the year.

Has your United Way need increased or decreased? Our need for United Way funds has remained consistent over the years. So far, we've been able to maintain current programming despite recent cuts. This may not be the case in the future.

What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? The United Way funds 46% of our budget.

Without United Way funds, what would happen to your agency? Without United Way funds, our programming would be cut nearly in half. Programs such as Read to Your Bunny and Jumpstart's Read for the Record would likely not be available. Hundreds fewer books would be distributed to children and families each year.

Share a brief story about how this agency has made an impact on the community or an individual. Read Aloud Norfolk is responsible for bringing the Prime Time Family Reading Time program to the community. This free family literacy program, sponsored statewide by Humanities Nebraska, has documented success in improving the quality of family reading experiences. Norfolk was the pioneer in the implementation of Prime Time Family Reading Time as a school-based program and now takes place annually in most of Norfolk's public elementary schools.

