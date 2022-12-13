HOOPER — The confirmation class of St. Paul’s and Elim Lutheran churches of rural Hooper had others less fortunate in mind when they planned their annual service project this fall.
The seventh and eighth grade students chose to make, purchase and assemble Christmas gift bags for Ukrainian children and their families who have recently been resettled in Norfolk, thanks to the efforts of the Orphan Grain Train there.
In all, Christmas bags were assembled for six families who have moved to Norfolk over the past few months. An Orphan Grain Train representative matched the confirmation class with six families who were resettled in our country as a result of the current Ukrainian war with Russia.
The number of possessions the families could bring with them was limited, so the confirmation students decided they would like to help families with children have a good Christmas in their new home. A total of 19 children who are 18 and younger are members of the six families.
Funding for the project came in the form of a prepaid credit card from Thrivent for Lutherans, as well as other donations. After finding out the names and ages of the children in each family, the confirmation students got to work. They made fleece tie blankets for each family and made lists of possible gifts for all of the boys and girls.
In addition to teddy bears for the younger children, the students chose crayons and coloring books, PlayDoh, stocking caps and gloves, socks, bath gel and loofahs for the teenagers, mini-sports balls, puzzles, and other gifts for a variety of ages.
The class members also packed Nativity sets and Christmas ornaments, including blue and gold ball ornaments as well as ornaments from Elim’s 150th anniversary last year and wooden decorated egg-shaped ornaments. A hand towel from St. Paul’s 150th anniversary last year also was included in the gift bag, as were Thrivent T-shirts for family members. The gifts were packed in reusable zippered bags.
“The students have worked very hard to make this a special time for our new neighbors,” said the Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of Elim and St. Paul’s Lutheran churches and confirmation class teacher.
“We will deliver them to the Orphan Grain Train by Dec. 15 so they can be given to the families in time for Christmas.
“The class members were very excited to choose items they thought the children would really like. It was a wonderful way to share God’s love with these children and families who have lost so much this year. From the looks on our students’ faces, I can see they are receiving as much from giving the gifts as the Ukrainian children will from getting them.”