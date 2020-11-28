HUMPHREY — A few tweaks are being made, and then the RCUT will be complete.
The restricted U-turn cross (RCUT) at the Highway 81/91 intersection has been in use for a few weeks, and in the past two weeks some adjustments have been made for traffic.
“Once we got it open, it was evident that there were some people turning a little sooner than they were supposed to, so we put some extra striping out there to help direct them and some concrete will help with anyone turning a little short and dropping off the edge of the pavement,” said Kevin Domogalla, the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 3 engineer.
The department said the RCUT is functioning as it should, but while the project is still active, it is going to be widening the turning aprons to make the turnaround movements more comfortable for larger trucks. Making these types of adjustments is normal for any project and not specific to just this improvement.
Domogalla said feedback from truck drivers about making the turn prompted the extended concrete.
With the RCUT, he said there is a learning curve, but for the most part motorists are figuring it out.
The cones and barrels were removed once, but when the NDOT determined the turning aprons needed to be made bigger to allow for wider turns, they were put back for the safety of the construction workers.
Domogalla has been at the intersection to see how traffic is moving, and there are cameras there, so it can be continually monitored.
“It appears traffic is flowing nicely. I have noticed the backups on (Highway) 91 seemed to have been really reduced. It seems in the past there were longer lines of vehicles as they waited to turn or go straight. That’s one of the things I’ve seen is that the backups are reduced since we implemented the right-turn only,” he said.
He said the RCUT is monitored by sitting near the intersection and watching traffic flow and using cameras. Input from maintenance crews, law enforcement and the public also is taken into consideration.
The intersection will be monitored going forward, and Domogalla said about two years’ worth of information and observation should give the transportation department a good idea how it is working.
“It’ll be an ongoing observation. A couple years of observation will probably give us a really good idea of how things are functioning there,” he said.
The criteria to judge the RCUT will include accident data, traffic counts and delay counts — how long does a vehicle have to wait at Highway 91 before moving, the time it takes to get through the intersection, etc.
“It’ll be best to let traffic get back to normal (once construction is finished) to take those counts so that we can compare that to what we had previously,” he said.
Domogalla said there have been a couple of minor, low-impact accidents in which cars were sideswiped by semis. There also was a report of a vehicle pulling off onto the shoulder while it (cement) was still drying and had to be pulled out. “That really couldn’t be attributed to the intersection.”
Getting used to how the intersection works will help local drivers.
“Familiarity will help the locals, and I would assume several locals have gone through the intersection several times already,” he said.
The department has no plans at this point to build any other RCUTs in the state, but that could change at some point.
Construction by Paulsen Inc. of Cozad went smoothly. Domogalla said the weather cooperated, and the project could not have gone any better.
“I cannot say enough good things about the contractor,” he said.