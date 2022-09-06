RANDOLPH — It was a hot time in the community of Randolph on Saturday night as family, friends and neighbors gathered to celebrate life and local man Mark Junck.
As a lifelong resident of the Randolph community with a job in Norfolk, Junck headed out to work at AKRS Equipment Solutions in Norfolk about 7 a.m. on July 21.
It was a beautiful Thursday morning and as he tooled south on Highway 81 on his motorcycle, he remembered he forgot to turn on the water to the garden so he called his 12-year-old son, Jaylen, to go out and get the water running.
That’s the last thing Junck remembered before he woke up at Mercy Medical in Sioux City.
Junck has no recollection of the doe that landed in his lap, crushing the gas tank on his Harley, pushing the bike and Junck over on the highway. Junck was free of the cycle, but the deer ended up under the bike, and he had no idea of how it happened or why.
Friends also heading to work called 911 and gathered around Junck on the highway just 4 miles south of Randolph. It didn’t take long for the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department to arrive at the scene and notify the Life Flight Air Ambulance service out of Norfolk. Soon, Junck was on the way to Sioux City.
The extent of his injuries were quite serious, but he was quite fortunate that his helmet, scratched and scraped, did not come off. His clavicle was broken, scapula shattered, several ribs were broken and both bones, the tibia and fibular, in his lower left leg were broken. All injuries were on his left side and serious but with timely treatment will heal well.
Junck spent two weeks in the hospital and now is halfway through the recovery time projected by his doctors. A titanium plate was screwed into his scapula to hold it together for the healing process, the collarbone allowed to heal as is, and rods were inserted in both bones in his leg.
The doctors estimated it would be 12 weeks before Junck could begin to rehab his shoulder, but physical and occupational therapy with his leg began four days after he came into Mercy. After a short period in the rehab unit, where they prepared Junck for life after his accident, he was prepared to go back home.
Now three times a week, Junck’s wife, Crystal, takes him to physical therapy at the local nursing home. Progress is being made, which he is grateful for, even though it’s not going as fast as he would like.
It will be awhile before he climbs into a John Deere combine and connects his laptop to the operating system to check what’s going on.
“Life changes in a heartbeat, literally,” Junck said of the turn his life took because of the accident.
Between 400 and 450 well-wishers Saturday ate a tasty spaghetti supper with a variety of desserts available for free-will donation. Afterward, they cruised around the auditorium, checking over the 150 auction items displayed for bids as part of the fundraiser as well.
“It’s overwhelming here today,” Junck said. “I’ve been on the other side of a benefit helping, but never been a recipient. You know, you help set the items out that have been donated and think this is nice. But today, all this stuff is being donated for me, and it’s like, wow!”
The Randolph community is generous when it comes to organizing benefits for area residents who have experienced hardship. The community has an amazing response for helping its neighbors, and it shows.
Junck’s wife agrees and now, after this wake-up call, the couple realize how important stopping to smell the roses every day is — before that life is gone.
“I’ve learned we live in a great community and have so much support,” Crystal Junck said. “And never to take anything for granted.”