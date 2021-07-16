RANDOLPH — The flyers have been sent out to the greater Northeast Nebraska area and donations have started rolling in.
The Randolph Area Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center project, estimated to have a price tag of $1.1. million, is more than a dream on the horizon for Randolph area kids.
City administrator Ben Benton said the city began exploring options in spring of 2020 for updating the 50-year-old city facility. In the current fiscal year’s budget, the city dedicated $8,000 to kick-start the project, which will depend on fundraising events, donations and matching grant dollars.
It will need a lot of dollars, Benton said with a laugh.
“We have a long road ahead of us,” Benton said. “There won’t be any loans or taxes added, just a community initiative.”
There will be a budget match annually from the city until the funding is high enough to look for matching funds, and the city is hoping for a two-year time frame for fundraising. JEO Consulting Group of Norfolk is working with the city to apply for grants and additional funding in both state and federal venues.
The first pool in Randolph was built in 1925 for a cost of $4,500 and it served the community until a bond for $39,000 was passed in 1969 for a pool and park project. The current pool does not meet standards for the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act.
The pool is in mostly good condition but fairly dated, Benton said. A liner was installed about 15 years ago, and that has helped extend the life of the concrete pool. There is a slide that was probably a great addition years ago but is low-key compared to other area pool complexes today.
Newer pool activities like an updated slide were requests from the children in the community, but parents also support the new facility.
An open house in April offered residents the opportunity to ask questions and Benton, along with Julie Kint, park board director, has been working on a design with JEO.
The new amenities will include an aquatic climbing wall, corkscrew slide and floating islands, some of which will rotate with the volleyball net and basketball hoop, depending on water surface area.
The new design also will have a zero-entry addition. The pool house will be renovated and the pool will be heated.
The park board has set the first fundraising event for Saturday, Aug. 7, at the pool area. There will be a disc golf tournament in the city park’s nine-hole disc-golf course, which was designed and installed in the spring of 2020. After the tournament, there will be an outdoor movie and concessions will be sold.