RANDOLPH — Randolph Elementary School in Cedar County has united with Cardinal Kids Learning Center to create a mutually beneficial partnership, which has increased the number of child care openings in the community.
Randolph, a school that was struggling because of falling enrollments caused in part by a lack of locally available child care, now houses the Cardinal Kids Learning Center, an independently owned and operated child care center. The center is offered affordable rent and coverage of maintenance fees, which allows it to pay staff higher wages, thus attracting highly qualified candidates.
The project was made possible in part by a $19,000 capacity building award through Nebraska Children’s Communities for Kids initiative funded by the preschool development grant, which paid for refurbishing the pre-kindergarten through age 4 program.
Benefits of the partnership include:
— Wages for child care workers that are considerably above the state average, which has attracted a number of staff with four-year degrees (unusual for many child care settings).
— Increased enrollments both at the school and at the center. Enrollment at Cardinal Kids Learning Center has grown in the last year and a half from 12 staff and 35 children to 30 staff and 86 children.
— Cardinal Kids has been able to take over the pre-K-4 program, allowing public school staff to move up to kindergarten and cover increased enrollments.
— Local businesses have been able to attract employees to the communities because of the increased availability of child care.
— Both principal Denton Beacom and center director Jessica Lueth report child and family benefits of the program, such as better preparedness for transition from child care to kindergarten, happier families that can drop children in one place and know they are safe and interaction between school and center staff that helps address family and student needs.
“The facility is a model of commitment to trying to provide communities with quality early childhood care and education as well as well-trained staff,” said Erika Fink, early learning coordinator for Cedar County.
Lueth added that “it really helped our staff be seen as educators.”
Nebraska consistently ranks among the top five states for percentage of children age 0-5 with all available parents in the workforce. Even before the pandemic, 91% of Nebraska counties lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of their working families. That deficit has become even more apparent as Nebraska struggles to find enough workers to meet employers’ needs and fuel economic recovery and growth.
“It’s hard to come back to small communities. I went through it myself in taking the principal’s position. I needed child care,” Beacom said.