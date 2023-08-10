LINCOLN — A Randolph native has been named the first recipient of the new Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal.
Sgt. Brandi Sullivan of Randolph was honored for her exceptional heroism on May 18, 2019, while responding to a major accident and rendering roadside aid to include cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
She received the honor during the Nebraska adjutant general change of command ceremony in July at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Sullivan, a flight medic with Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, provided critical first aid to multiple victims involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident during a thunderstorm along Interstate 80 near Gretna.
Capt. Oliver Berglund, who recommended her for the award, said Sullivan was driving home from a scheduled drill through a severe thunderstorm that reduced visibility when she witnessed a sedan lose control and crash into a minivan.
“Without regard to her safety, she immediately began using her combat medic training and experience,” Berglund wrote in his nomination. “She grabbed her first aid kit and immediately conducted a scene assessment and patient triage on a busy interstate during a thunderstorm.”
Berglund said Sullivan took control of the situation at the scene and started giving out instructions to the other Good Samaritans who responded. The most severe patient was a 4-month-old infant who required CPR.
“Without hesitation, Sgt. Sullivan began roadside CPR in the rain on the infant. A few minutes later, the police and fire department arrived on the scene; however, Sgt. Sullivan didn’t stop rendering aid until the infant was loaded into the ambulance,” Berglund said.
Good Samaritans and first responders commended Sullivan for both her guidance and rendering aid; she was a crucial part of the initial response, he said.
Everyone involved in the accident was transported to local area trauma centers. The infant was ultimately pronounced deceased upon arrival to Children’s Hospital.
Sullivan said in the moment she reacted immediately without thinking. After hearing the screams, Sullivan said she knew it was up to her to bring calm and take on the responsibility of helping everyone in that situation.
“You have to be able to look past all of the distractors and focus on finding the dire issue at hand and bring calmness in focusing your reaction,” she said. “Reacting and trusting your thinking to not distract you, but to help guide you along the way has always been key to what leaders before me have instilled in my mindset.”
She said while her military training helped with the response, she credited being a Nebraskan as why she instinctively rushed in to help in the first place.
“I think Nebraskans are viewed as being helpful and nice and, in reality, I think it stems from a deeper sense of what would I need from someone else if this happened to me. And then doing just that,” she said, recognizing that she wasn’t alone in the response. “There were numerous civilians that day who reacted in the same manner, seeing people in need and reacting in any way possible to help.”
During the ceremony, Gov. Jim Pillen and Major Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska’s 33rd adjutant general, presented the medal to Sullivan.