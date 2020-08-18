A Randolph man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Jared S. Leonard, 35, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha by senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. After completing his term of imprisonment, Leonard will be required to serve a 4-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
In September, Leonard sold an undercover officer approximately one ounce of methamphetamine. The following day, Leonard was found by law enforcement asleep in his vehicle near Carroll. Leonard had an active warrant at the time and was placed under arrest.
A search of his vehicle revealed approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Investigators interviewed Leonard at the Cedar County Jail, where he admitted to his involvement in distributing methamphetamine.