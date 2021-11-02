A 50-year-old Randolph man died Saturday night as the result of an industrial accident in Norfolk.
Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, had been working at Continental, 2701 W. Omaha Ave., on Saturday at 5:46 p.m. when the Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a 911 call from the plant, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
The call was that a 50-year-old man had fallen from a lift and hit his head, Volk said. Upon deputies’ arrival, Norfolk Rescue was transporting him to Faith Regional Health Services’ emergency room, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff said.
From witness accounts, Polenske had been working on a scissors-lift, when an automated crane struck the lift and caused it to tip over. This caused the victim to fall to the ground, causing severe injuries, the sheriff said.
The death investigation is being handled by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Attorney Joe Smith.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Continental was formerly known as Goodyear and Veyance.